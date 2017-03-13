Snoop Dogg déguise Trump en clown pour son plus récent vidéoclip

Snoop Dogg vient tout juste de terminer un remix de l’excellente Lavender, un titre collaboratif entre BADBADNOTGOOD et Kaytranada paru sur l’album IV. Sans surprise, le rappeur légendaire n’est pas un grand supporteur de Donald Trump, et il ne retient aucun coup sur cette nouvelle chanson. Il a mentionné ceci à Billboard : «Personne ne s’occupe du très réel problème que pose le fait que cet enfoiré de clown soit président et de toute la merde qu’il nous fait endurer, alors j’ai voulu prendre le temps de mettre en pause un album de party et de faire quelque chose de plus revendicateur pour l’instant.»

Dans le vidéoclip accompagnant son remix de Lavender, le clown-en-chef Trump règne sur un pays de clowns. On peut d’ailleurs le voir à la télé annonçant la déportation de tous les chiens, une pointe très claire à son infâme muslim ban. Voici un résumé (en anglais) de la conception et de la réalisation du clip, selon Snoop Dogg :

The ban that this motherf–ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf–kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown sh-t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.